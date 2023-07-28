DCB Bank Q1 Results: Net profit grows 31% to Rs 127 cr

The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank spiked/fell to xx percent compared with 1.82 percent last year.

Mumbai-based private sector lender DCB Bank on July 28 reported a 31 percent rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, as against Rs 97 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank jumped to 3.26 percent as compared to 3.19% in the previous quarter.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) of the bank spiked to 1.19 percent compared to 1.04% in the previous quarter.

In the trading session on July 28, the bank’s shares settled at Rs 129.95 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.58 percent lower than the previous day's close.

Total income in the quarter increased to Rs 578 crore as compared to Rs 466 crore recorded in the year-ago period, a 24% increase, DCB Bank said regulatory filing showed. Non-interest income during the quarter improved to Rs 107 crore from Rs 92 crore, in the year-ago period, showing an increase of 16 percent. Operating profit in the quarter increased to Rs 209 crore from Rs 166 crore in the same period a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies for bad loans rose to Rs 37.75 crore in April-June 2022-23 as against Rs 35.01 crore in the year-ago period. At the end of first quarter, Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 77.07 percent.

The capital adequacy ratio continues to be strong, the private lender said. As on June 30, 2023, it stood at 17.09 percent (with Tier I at 14.78% and Tier II at 2.31% as per Basel III norms).

