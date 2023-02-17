DB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore, up 7655.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore in December 2022 up 7655.68% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 619.44 crore in December 2022 down 1696.2% from Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.22 crore in December 2022 down 9920.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.
DB Realty shares closed at 69.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -41.79% over the last 12 months.
|DB Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|622.80
|10.16
|8.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|622.80
|10.16
|8.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|54.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|983.76
|-48.83
|-66.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.38
|5.17
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|281.38
|13.63
|85.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-646.83
|-13.95
|-12.76
|Other Income
|45.49
|23.97
|6.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-601.34
|10.02
|-6.15
|Interest
|13.48
|8.76
|22.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-614.82
|1.26
|-28.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|575.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-614.82
|576.28
|-28.28
|Tax
|5.66
|9.07
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-620.48
|567.21
|-28.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-620.48
|567.21
|-28.23
|Minority Interest
|3.26
|2.87
|1.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.22
|-1.42
|-8.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-619.44
|568.67
|-34.49
|Equity Share Capital
|342.06
|342.06
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.70
|20.93
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-22.70
|19.14
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.70
|20.93
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-22.70
|19.14
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited