DB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore, up 7655.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore in December 2022 up 7655.68% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 619.44 crore in December 2022 down 1696.2% from Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.22 crore in December 2022 down 9920.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

DB Realty shares closed at 69.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -41.79% over the last 12 months.