    DB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore, up 7655.68% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore in December 2022 up 7655.68% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 619.44 crore in December 2022 down 1696.2% from Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.22 crore in December 2022 down 9920.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

    DB Realty shares closed at 69.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -41.79% over the last 12 months.

    DB Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations622.8010.168.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations622.8010.168.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--54.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks983.76-48.83-66.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.385.171.71
    Depreciation0.120.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.3813.6385.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-646.83-13.95-12.76
    Other Income45.4923.976.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-601.3410.02-6.15
    Interest13.488.7622.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-614.821.26-28.28
    Exceptional Items--575.02--
    P/L Before Tax-614.82576.28-28.28
    Tax5.669.07-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-620.48567.21-28.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-620.48567.21-28.23
    Minority Interest3.262.871.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.22-1.42-8.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-619.44568.67-34.49
    Equity Share Capital342.06342.06243.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.7020.93-1.42
    Diluted EPS-22.7019.14-1.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.7020.93-1.42
    Diluted EPS-22.7019.14-1.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am