CSL Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore, up 45.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore in March 2023 up 45.79% from Rs. 23.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.45% from Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2023 up 42.74% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2022.

CSL Fin shares closed at 212.95 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months