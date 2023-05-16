English
    CSL Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore, up 45.79% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore in March 2023 up 45.79% from Rs. 23.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.45% from Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2023 up 42.74% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

    CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2022.

    CSL Fin shares closed at 212.95 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months

    CSL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.5931.2323.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.5931.2323.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.274.082.79
    Depreciation0.300.290.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.151.390.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.281.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6023.2018.01
    Other Income0.150.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7523.2618.06
    Interest9.337.404.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4215.8714.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4215.8714.03
    Tax4.523.973.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9011.9010.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9011.9010.67
    Equity Share Capital20.2420.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.745.69
    Diluted EPS5.595.665.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.745.69
    Diluted EPS5.595.665.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
