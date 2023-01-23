English
    Container Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,004.46 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,004.46 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 1,938.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.20 crore in December 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.68 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 517.53 crore in December 2021.
    Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2021.Container Corp shares closed at 705.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 13.35% over the last 12 months.
    Container Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,004.461,986.341,938.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,004.461,986.341,938.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.4893.0096.78
    Depreciation139.63138.55140.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,465.821,387.781,379.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.53367.01321.21
    Other Income106.5244.6056.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax397.05411.61377.36
    Interest15.7615.9415.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax381.29395.67362.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax381.29395.67362.14
    Tax92.9999.8185.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities288.30295.86276.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period288.30295.86276.35
    Minority Interest0.76-0.331.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.147.947.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates294.20303.47284.61
    Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.824.994.65
    Diluted EPS4.824.994.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.824.994.65
    Diluted EPS4.824.994.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited