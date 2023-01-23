Container Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,004.46 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,004.46 1,986.34 1,938.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,004.46 1,986.34 1,938.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 108.48 93.00 96.78 Depreciation 139.63 138.55 140.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,465.82 1,387.78 1,379.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.53 367.01 321.21 Other Income 106.52 44.60 56.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.05 411.61 377.36 Interest 15.76 15.94 15.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 381.29 395.67 362.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 381.29 395.67 362.14 Tax 92.99 99.81 85.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 288.30 295.86 276.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 288.30 295.86 276.35 Minority Interest 0.76 -0.33 1.22 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.14 7.94 7.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 294.20 303.47 284.61 Equity Share Capital 304.65 304.65 304.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.82 4.99 4.65 Diluted EPS 4.82 4.99 4.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.82 4.99 4.65 Diluted EPS 4.82 4.99 4.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited