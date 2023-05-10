CL Educate Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.50 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 53.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 52.32% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 29.36% from Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2022.

CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

CL Educate shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.