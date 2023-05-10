English
    CL Educate Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.50 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 53.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 52.32% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 29.36% from Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2022.

    CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

    CL Educate shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.5063.1353.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.5063.1353.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.571.591.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.170.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-0.160.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1111.198.96
    Depreciation3.563.061.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.824.44--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2740.0038.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.812.842.49
    Other Income1.032.153.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.834.996.01
    Interest0.260.230.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.574.765.59
    Exceptional Items-6.19-5.79--
    P/L Before Tax-4.61-1.035.59
    Tax-7.10-5.160.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.484.135.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.000.000.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.484.135.00
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.06-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.30-0.05-0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.174.014.56
    Equity Share Capital27.5313.7714.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.741.65
    Diluted EPS0.400.741.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.741.65
    Diluted EPS0.400.741.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CL Educate #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm