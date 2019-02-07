App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla to continue cost cutting via portfolio rationalisation, manufacturing network review

Cipla had exited certain low margin products from the portfolio of its subsidiary Invagen in US.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Viswanath Pilla
Moneycontrol News

Cipla, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker will continue on the path of tightening costs through measures such as rationalising low margin products and divisions and evaluating manufacturing network, without diluting the impetus on growth.

“Every company is shedding its assets, divestitures are the norm, be it the marketed portfolio or be it the plants,” said Kedar Upadhye, Global Chief Financial Officer of Cipla to Moneycontrol.

“Companies will focus on certain lines of businesses and geographies to grow, and identify certain lines of businesses in shrinking,” Upadhye added.

Upadhye said the Cipla had exited certain low margin products from the portfolio of its subsidiary Invagen in the US. Cipla acquired two US-based companies, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals and Exelan Pharmaceuticals for $550 million in 2016.

related news

By exiting such products, capacity gets unlocked, we will be able to service our customers better, and avoid penalties for being unable to meet supply commitments.

Upadhye said the company will take a more circumspect with respect to participating in tenders with low margins.

Cipla SAGA or South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access, that is largely tender driven declined by around 48 percent in Q3FY19. SAGA business that constituted about 22 percent in FY18, declined to 19 percent in the nine months ended December of FY19.

Around 40 percent of sales from South Africa comes from public tenders; in other emerging market it is about one-third.

“The tenders would remain suppressed due to funding constraints and intense competition. Many players put up plants, and they want to utilize those plants. There is a willingness to undercut prices. And we don’t want to play in that game,” Upadhye said

Upadhye said margins have been negative for some of the tenders.

Cipla net profit dropped 17 percent YoY in Q3FY19 to Rs 332 crore, while revenues grew marginally by 3 percent to Rs 4,008 crore.

The US business grew 18 percent, while India, SAGA and Emerging markets remained soft.

EBITDA margin contracted 330 basis points YoY to 17.7 percent, while employee expenses and other expenses shot up 120 and 100 basis points, respectively. Cipla said it will maintain an EBITDA margin above 18 percent in FY19.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.