    Cipla Q4 preview: Robust domestic traction, gRevlimid sales likely to give earnings a big boost

    Cipla Q4 preview: The company is expected to double its consolidated net profit to Rs 723.4 crore from Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago quarter. It is also seen as the biggest beneficiary of a strong flu season in India

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    May 11, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Cipla is also seen as the key biggest beneficiary of a strong flu season in India which will boost its fourth quarter earnings.

    Drugmaker Cipla Ltd is expected to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.4 crore in March quarter of FY23, a twofold jump from Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago period, when it will share its numbers on May 12.

    Brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged the company’s revenue at Rs 5,744.425 crore. The topline in the corresponding quarter of the previous year was at Rs 5,260 crore.

    Strong traction in the domestic market, coupled with gTrokendi/gRevlimid ramp up, would be the primary contributors to the company's growth.

    According to global research and broking firm Jefferies, Cipla could also be the biggest beneficiary of a strong flu season in India, which may result in a 12 percent year-on-year growth, with a room for positive surprise.

    Philip Capital also sees room for a positive surprise from Cipla, given the strong operating performance, low base and contribution from gRevlimid, a blood cancer drug.

    The same reason was attributed by several brokerages as the key factor for the expected stellar growth in the domestic market.

    The EBIDTA margin is also likely to expand  506 basis points on year to 19.3 percent for January-March, mainly driven by a better product mix. EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. One basis point is one-hundredth of  a percentage point.

    The Street will also be watching out for the management's commentary on the Indore facility and Advair launch.

    On May 11, the stock closed 0.15 percent down at Rs 943 on the National Stock Exchange.

