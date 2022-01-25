MARKET NEWS

Cipla Q3 results | Profit falls 2.6% YoY to Rs 729 crore, revenue grows to Rs 5,479 crore

A lower contribution from COVID-related drugs dented the performance in the domestic market but a healthy growth in overseas markets provided the much-needed cushion.

Gaurav Sharma
January 25, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
 
 
Cipla Ltd, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, on January 25 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 729 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, down by 2.6 percent from Rs 748 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company registered a PAT of Rs 711 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at Rs 5,479 crore, up by 6 percent compared to Rs 5,169 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue in the September quarter was at Rs 5,520 crore.

The strong performance in the overseas markets of the US, South Africa and the Rest of the World (RoW) was overshadowed by the decline in domestic business.

The drop in coronavirus cases during the third quarter in India led to lower contribution from anti-infective and other COVID-related drugs, affecting sales.

The stock ended over 1 percent higher at Rs 904 on the BSE . The stock has generated returns of 6.3 percent in the past year but has remained flat over the past one month.
Gaurav Sharma
Tags: #Cipla Limited #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 05:53 pm

