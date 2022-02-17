CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in December 2021 down 61.67% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 50.91% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 49.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

CHD Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 10.51 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.70% returns over the last 6 months and -64.31% over the last 12 months.