CG Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.72 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,787.72 crore in March 2023 up 27.04% from Rs. 1,407.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.23 crore in March 2023 up 120.35% from Rs. 109.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.71 crore in March 2023 up 64.97% from Rs. 165.31 crore in March 2022.
CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.
|CG Power shares closed at 312.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.98% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,787.72
|1,645.27
|1,407.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,787.72
|1,645.27
|1,407.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,130.90
|1,112.36
|929.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|77.32
|63.10
|50.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|61.39
|-29.08
|50.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.00
|79.46
|78.47
|Depreciation
|18.68
|18.63
|17.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|177.00
|159.09
|141.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|239.43
|241.71
|138.88
|Other Income
|14.60
|35.03
|8.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|254.03
|276.74
|147.60
|Interest
|2.00
|3.13
|16.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|252.03
|273.61
|131.20
|Exceptional Items
|3.12
|50.80
|-0.37
|P/L Before Tax
|255.15
|324.41
|130.83
|Tax
|14.92
|81.66
|21.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|240.23
|242.75
|109.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|240.23
|242.75
|109.02
|Equity Share Capital
|305.43
|305.42
|288.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|1.59
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.59
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|1.59
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.59
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited