    CG Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.72 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,787.72 crore in March 2023 up 27.04% from Rs. 1,407.25 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.23 crore in March 2023 up 120.35% from Rs. 109.02 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.71 crore in March 2023 up 64.97% from Rs. 165.31 crore in March 2022.
    CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.CG Power shares closed at 312.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.98% over the last 12 months.
    CG Power and Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,787.721,645.271,407.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,787.721,645.271,407.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,130.901,112.36929.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.3263.1050.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.39-29.0850.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.0079.4678.47
    Depreciation18.6818.6317.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.00159.09141.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.43241.71138.88
    Other Income14.6035.038.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.03276.74147.60
    Interest2.003.1316.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax252.03273.61131.20
    Exceptional Items3.1250.80-0.37
    P/L Before Tax255.15324.41130.83
    Tax14.9281.6621.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.23242.75109.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.23242.75109.02
    Equity Share Capital305.43305.42288.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.590.78
    Diluted EPS1.571.590.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.590.78
    Diluted EPS1.571.590.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

