CG Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.72 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,787.72 1,645.27 1,407.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,787.72 1,645.27 1,407.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,130.90 1,112.36 929.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 77.32 63.10 50.79 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.39 -29.08 50.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 83.00 79.46 78.47 Depreciation 18.68 18.63 17.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 177.00 159.09 141.68 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.43 241.71 138.88 Other Income 14.60 35.03 8.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.03 276.74 147.60 Interest 2.00 3.13 16.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 252.03 273.61 131.20 Exceptional Items 3.12 50.80 -0.37 P/L Before Tax 255.15 324.41 130.83 Tax 14.92 81.66 21.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.23 242.75 109.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.23 242.75 109.02 Equity Share Capital 305.43 305.42 288.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.57 1.59 0.78 Diluted EPS 1.57 1.59 0.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.57 1.59 0.78 Diluted EPS 1.57 1.59 0.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited