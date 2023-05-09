CG Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,902.79 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,902.79 crore in March 2023 up 26.3% from Rs. 1,506.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 426.11 crore in March 2023 up 281.65% from Rs. 111.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.60 crore in March 2023 up 61.61% from Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

CG Power shares closed at 312.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.98% over the last 12 months.