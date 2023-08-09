Century Enka Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.50 crore, down 24.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.50 crore in June 2023 down 24.53% from Rs. 567.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2023 down 66.45% from Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 down 53.31% from Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2022.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.44 in June 2022.

Century Enka shares closed at 449.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.08% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.