Cella Space Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.29% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 82.05% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 67.09% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Cella Space Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2022.

Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 8.95 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.02% returns over the last 6 months and 51.95% over the last 12 months.