MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CCI approves Axis-Max Life deal

New Delhi, Jan 20 Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Ins..

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities. As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent.

Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel. Additionally, Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities will acquire 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life.

Bajaj Finserv Q3 net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 1,290 cr

Further, Axis entities will have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, taking their total stake to 19.99 per cent. "Commission approves acquisition of the stake in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities," the fair trade regulator said in a tweet.

The proposed combination will require the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the combination notice said. In October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) overruled Axis Bank's initial proposal to raise the stake to 29 per cent and pared it to an aggregate of 19.02 per cent.

Close

Related stories

The private sector lender planned to buy 29 per cent stake in the insurer, but changes had to be made in the deal following communication with Irdai.
PTI
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Axis-Max Life deal #Business #CCI #earnings #Max Life Insurance Company
first published: Jan 20, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.