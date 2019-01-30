Carnation Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 86.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2018 down 86.12% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 down 19.39% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2018 down 343.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

Carnation Ind shares closed at 13.05 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)