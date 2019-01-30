Carnation Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 86.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carnation Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2018 down 86.12% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 down 19.39% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2018 down 343.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
Carnation Ind shares closed at 13.05 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Carnation Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|2.49
|10.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.50
|2.49
|10.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.64
|0.95
|6.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|1.37
|1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.95
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.95
|3.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-1.99
|-2.20
|Other Income
|-0.47
|1.70
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Interest
|0.05
|0.01
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-0.31
|-1.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|-0.31
|-1.39
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-0.12
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-0.12
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-0.35
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-0.35
|-3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-0.35
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-0.35
|-3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited