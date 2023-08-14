Captain Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.62 crore, up 78.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.62 crore in June 2023 up 78.52% from Rs. 40.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 1150.22% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2023 up 147.42% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2022.

Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Captain Poly shares closed at 22.57 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.47% over the last 12 months.