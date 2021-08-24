Capital Trust Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in June 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 25.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2021 down 1664.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2021 down 189.53% from Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2020.

Capital Trust shares closed at 85.10 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)