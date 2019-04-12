Cadila Healthcare Q4 PAT may dip 28.9% YoY to Rs. 419.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Cadila Healthcare to report net profit at Rs. 419.9 crore down 28.9% year-on-year (down 17.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,134.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 723.2 crore.

