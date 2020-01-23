App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 691: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 691 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported strong revenue growth of 2.1% QoQ CC above our estimates (Ple: 1.2%, Cons:2%). Strong revenue growth was led by products & platforms segment (+17% QoQ). EBIT margin increased by 30bps QoQ to 20.2% ahead than our estimates of 19.5% led by strong growth in high margin product led business. We like to note that margins are improving in Mode-2 (120bps QoQ,290bps YoY) at 15.2% in Q3FY20. We believe the raise in upper end of revenue guidance is led by stronger visibility in organic revenues & project ramp ups in line with our thesis of HCLT. We continue to remain pessimistic on strong & steady outlook of new acquired product business but no further capital deployment over the near term gives us comfort.


Outlook


We now value HCLT at 15X earnings multiple on Sep-21 to arrive at changed TP of Rs. 691 (earlier Rs. 628). Valuations are still inexpensive at just 13.6X/12.5X FY21E/22E multiple. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

