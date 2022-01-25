Burger King Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.89 crore, up 71.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.89 crore in December 2021 up 71.51% from Rs. 163.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021 up 47.78% from Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2021 up 29.17% from Rs. 27.87 crore in December 2020.

Burger King shares closed at 133.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)