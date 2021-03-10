English
BTL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

March 10, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Tyres Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

BTL shares closed at 27.50 on March 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 501.75% over the last 12 months.

Birla Tyres Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations47.3539.782.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.3539.782.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.7818.761.31
Purchase of Traded Goods1.010.770.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.191.52-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.7522.300.32
Depreciation8.168.210.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.2425.590.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.78-37.37-0.24
Other Income0.040.250.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.74-37.12-0.23
Interest47.3435.800.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-76.08-72.92-0.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-76.08-72.92-0.57
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-76.08-72.92-0.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-76.08-72.92-0.57
Equity Share Capital142.59142.590.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.34-5.12--
Diluted EPS-5.34-5.12--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.34-5.12--
Diluted EPS-5.34-5.12--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 10, 2021 08:51 am

