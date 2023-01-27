BLS Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 2.67 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.24% returns over the last 6 months and 100.75% over the last 12 months.