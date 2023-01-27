English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLS Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.62% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    BLS Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Other Income0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.01
    Equity Share Capital43.7743.7743.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited