BL Kashyap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore, up 271.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore in June 2021 up 271.07% from Rs. 64.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in June 2021 up 317.11% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.81 crore in June 2021 up 477.8% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2020.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 26.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 143.38% returns over the last 6 months and 310.00% over the last 12 months.