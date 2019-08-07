Bkm industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 92.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2019 down 92.31% from Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2019 down 10.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2019 down 25.69% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2018.

Bkm industries shares closed at 1.90 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -64.81% returns over the last 6 months and -90.69% over the last 12 months.