Binny Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 40.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 40.57% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.71% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 34.09% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

Binny Mills shares closed at 138.16 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.