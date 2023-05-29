Binny Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 40.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 40.57% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.71% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 34.09% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
Binny Mills shares closed at 138.16 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.39
|1.99
|2.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.39
|1.99
|2.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.07
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.76
|1.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.05
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.47
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.55
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.40
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.95
|0.88
|Interest
|3.41
|3.42
|3.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-2.46
|-2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.83
|-2.46
|-2.53
|Tax
|0.02
|0.20
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.84
|-2.66
|-2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.84
|-2.66
|-2.98
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.92
|-8.35
|-9.35
|Diluted EPS
|-8.92
|-8.35
|-9.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.92
|-8.35
|-9.35
|Diluted EPS
|-8.92
|-8.35
|-9.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited