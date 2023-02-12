BHEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 5,135.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in December 2022 up 117.39% from Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.15 crore in December 2022 up 34.83% from Rs. 180.34 crore in December 2021.

BHEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 76.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.83% over the last 12 months.