    BGR Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, down 46.83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2023 down 46.83% from Rs. 272.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.48 crore in June 2023 down 3.33% from Rs. 88.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.90 crore in June 2023 down 108.81% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 62.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.95106.67272.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.95106.67272.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.82189.02131.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--5.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9030.1932.62
    Depreciation3.584.544.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.2892.41117.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.63-214.89-13.92
    Other Income4.1524.970.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.48-189.92-13.74
    Interest99.6398.99102.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-123.11-288.91-115.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-123.11-288.91-115.83
    Tax-31.39-71.36-27.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-91.72-217.55-88.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-91.72-217.55-88.78
    Minority Interest0.242.000.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-91.48-215.55-88.53
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--19.72--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.68-29.87-12.27
    Diluted EPS-12.68-29.87-12.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.68-29.87-12.27
    Diluted EPS-12.68-29.87-12.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

