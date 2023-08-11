BGR Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, down 46.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2023 down 46.83% from Rs. 272.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.48 crore in June 2023 down 3.33% from Rs. 88.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.90 crore in June 2023 down 108.81% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

BGR Energy shares closed at 62.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.