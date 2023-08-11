BF Utilities Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.18 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.18 crore in June 2023 up 35.49% from Rs. 194.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.25 crore in June 2023 down 19.26% from Rs. 37.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.76 crore in June 2023 down 6.62% from Rs. 142.17 crore in June 2022.

BF Utilities EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.95 in June 2022.

BF Utilities shares closed at 472.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.