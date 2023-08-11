English
    BF Utilities Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.18 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.18 crore in June 2023 up 35.49% from Rs. 194.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.25 crore in June 2023 down 19.26% from Rs. 37.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.76 crore in June 2023 down 6.62% from Rs. 142.17 crore in June 2022.

    BF Utilities EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.95 in June 2022.

    BF Utilities shares closed at 472.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.

    BF Utilities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.18231.70194.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.18231.70194.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01--0.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5013.7115.32
    Depreciation14.6514.6314.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.1796.3237.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.87107.04126.53
    Other Income4.244.741.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.11111.78127.98
    Interest38.2050.6643.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.9161.1184.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.9161.1184.54
    Tax19.337.683.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.5853.4381.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.5853.4381.34
    Minority Interest-30.33-25.43-43.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.2528.0137.46
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.037.449.95
    Diluted EPS8.037.449.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.037.449.95
    Diluted EPS8.037.449.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BF Utilities #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

