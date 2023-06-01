English
    BCL Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 85.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 85.83% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 108.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.421.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.421.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.27--1.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.150.19-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.07-0.19
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.04-0.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.111.40
    Other Income----0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.111.45
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.111.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.111.45
    Tax----0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.111.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.111.30
    Equity Share Capital11.6611.6611.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.010.11
    Diluted EPS-0.020.010.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.010.11
    Diluted EPS-0.020.010.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #BCL Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm