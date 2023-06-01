BCL Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 85.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 85.83% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 108.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.