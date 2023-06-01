BCL Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 85.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 85.83% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 108.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.
|BCL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.42
|1.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.42
|1.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.27
|--
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.15
|0.19
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.19
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.04
|-0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.40
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.45
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.11
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|11.66
|11.66
|11.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited