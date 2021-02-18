BCL Enterprises Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 898.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in December 2020 up 898.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2020 up 29508.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2020 up 39600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

BCL Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 14.55 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.