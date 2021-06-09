MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bata India Q4 profit down 23% to Rs 29 crore; declares Rs 4 dividend

Total expenses were at Rs 563.90 crore, down 2.69 percent from Rs 579.46 crore in January-March 2019-20.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported 23.3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.40 crore in the year-ago period, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 589.90 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Commenting on the results, Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria said: The Q4 results are satisfactory for us, considering Q3 sales have historically been always better because of the festive season.

We continued our march towards recovery via our channel expansion efforts via Franchising, distribution and marketplaces routes, he said.

Close

Related stories

Total expenses were at Rs 563.90 crore, down 2.69 percent from Rs 579.46 crore in January-March 2019-20.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, Bata India reported a net loss of Rs 89.31 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 32.89 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operation in the fiscal year was down 44.1 per cent to Rs 1,708.48 crore. It was Rs 3,056.11 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Bata India said its board has recommended a dividend of 80 per cent, which is Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2020-21.

Bata India also announced appointment of Vidhya Srinivasan as Director Finance and CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) Whole-time Director of the company for five years, as incumbent R K Gupta retires on June 30, 2021.

Besides, Radha Rajappa has been appointed as an independent director for a term of 5 consecutive years with immediate effect, it added.

Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,557.70 apiece on BSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Bata India Ltd. #Business #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 10:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey