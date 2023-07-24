BASF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,374.65 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,374.65 3,276.89 3,887.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,374.65 3,276.89 3,887.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,317.10 1,178.92 1,297.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,534.06 1,828.90 2,170.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.71 -236.15 -271.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.01 115.84 88.22 Depreciation 46.71 46.54 44.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 264.37 255.81 293.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.11 87.03 266.08 Other Income 8.59 12.16 3.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.70 99.19 269.37 Interest 7.83 2.27 5.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.87 96.92 264.14 Exceptional Items -- 15.31 -- P/L Before Tax 151.87 112.23 264.14 Tax 39.19 29.84 67.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.68 82.39 196.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.68 82.39 196.75 Equity Share Capital 43.29 43.29 43.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.00 19.00 45.50 Diluted EPS 26.00 19.00 45.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.00 19.00 45.50 Diluted EPS 26.00 19.00 45.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited