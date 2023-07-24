English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BASF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,374.65 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,374.65 crore in June 2023 down 13.2% from Rs. 3,887.79 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.68 crore in June 2023 down 42.73% from Rs. 196.75 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.41 crore in June 2023 down 34.25% from Rs. 313.94 crore in June 2022.
    BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 45.50 in June 2022.BASF shares closed at 2,610.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -2.52% over the last 12 months.
    BASF India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,374.653,276.893,887.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,374.653,276.893,887.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,317.101,178.921,297.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,534.061,828.902,170.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.71-236.15-271.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.01115.8488.22
    Depreciation46.7146.5444.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.37255.81293.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.1187.03266.08
    Other Income8.5912.163.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.7099.19269.37
    Interest7.832.275.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.8796.92264.14
    Exceptional Items--15.31--
    P/L Before Tax151.87112.23264.14
    Tax39.1929.8467.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.6882.39196.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.6882.39196.75
    Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0019.0045.50
    Diluted EPS26.0019.0045.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0019.0045.50
    Diluted EPS26.0019.0045.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BASF #BASF India #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 04:27 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!