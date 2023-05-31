English
    Barak Vally Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barak Vally Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore in March 2023 up 10.11% from Rs. 54.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 66.26% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 37.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.65% returns over the last 6 months and 60.25% over the last 12 months.

    Barak Vally Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.5641.6254.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.5641.6254.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.0611.5818.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.82-1.56-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.313.624.41
    Depreciation1.771.751.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.7222.6225.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.893.614.03
    Other Income0.650.210.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.543.824.96
    Interest2.202.402.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.341.422.45
    Exceptional Items----4.96
    P/L Before Tax3.341.427.41
    Tax1.730.242.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.184.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.184.76
    Equity Share Capital22.1622.1622.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.532.15
    Diluted EPS0.720.532.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.532.15
    Diluted EPS0.720.532.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Barak Vally Cem #Barak Vally Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm