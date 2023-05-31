Barak Vally Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore in March 2023 up 10.11% from Rs. 54.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 66.26% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 37.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.65% returns over the last 6 months and 60.25% over the last 12 months.