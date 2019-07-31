Balkrishna Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore in June 2019 down 18.41% from Rs. 57.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2019 up 11.92% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2019 up 34.12% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2018.

Balkrishna shares closed at 18.85 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.70% returns over the last 6 months and -72.72% over the last 12 months.