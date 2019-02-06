Balkrishna Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.96 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.96 crore in December 2018 down 7.92% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2018 up 57.89% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2018 up 70.39% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2017.

Balkrishna shares closed at 37.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.41% over the last 12 months.