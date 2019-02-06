Balkrishna Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.96 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.96 crore in December 2018 down 7.92% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2018 up 57.89% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2018 up 70.39% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2017.
Balkrishna shares closed at 37.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.96
|58.05
|56.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.96
|58.05
|56.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.01
|33.78
|38.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|5.51
|-1.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.33
|3.41
|3.42
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.67
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.52
|23.67
|21.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-9.99
|-7.50
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-9.91
|-6.10
|Interest
|3.90
|3.71
|2.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.87
|-13.62
|-8.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.87
|-13.62
|-8.31
|Tax
|-2.98
|0.44
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.89
|-14.06
|-9.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.89
|-14.06
|-9.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-13.09
|-8.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-13.09
|-8.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-13.09
|-8.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-13.09
|-8.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited