MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Finance Q4 preview: Profit may grow around 40% on lower provisions but NII may decline

Motilal Oswal sees a 39 percent YoY growth in profit and a 4.7 percent YoY decline in net interest income in March quarter.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance is expected to report around 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in March quarter profit on account of lower provisions.

Net interest income for the quarter is expected to fall 3-5 percent YoY in Q4 FY21 with around 4 percent YoY loan growth and contraction in net interest margin (NIM).

Bajaj Finance has reported a 5 percent QoQ and 4 percent YoY growth in its loan book. "We expect the company to deliver 20 bps QoQ NIM expansion (though down 60 bps YoY) to reflect falling funding costs and lower liquidity drag (liquidity surplus down about Rs 3,000 crore QoQ). This is likely to drive 8 percent QoQ growth in NII," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects a 45 percent YoY growth in profit and a 3.4 percent YoY decline in net interest income.

Motilal Oswal sees a 39 percent YoY growth in profit and a 4.7 percent YoY decline in net interest income in March quarter.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

Kotak expects Bajaj Finance to report credit cost of 3.3 percent (down from 3.8 per cent in Q3 FY21) reflecting write-offs of identified stressed (gross stage 2 and 3) book. Cost-to-average AUM ratio will likely to remain stable at 4 percent, said the brokerage.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Result Poll
first published: Apr 27, 2021 08:12 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.