Bajaj Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 212.73 crore, up 4.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 212.73 crore in September 2018 up 4.21% from Rs. 204.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.65 crore in September 2018 up 1.85% from Rs. 50.71 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.70 crore in September 2018 up 2.11% from Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2017.

Bajaj Corp shares closed at 360.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.