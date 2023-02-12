BAG Films Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
|BAG Films shares closed at 4.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.
|BAG Films and Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.51
|7.90
|7.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.51
|7.90
|7.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.01
|-0.99
|-1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.50
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.57
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.23
|6.60
|6.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|1.21
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|1.21
|1.42
|Interest
|0.92
|0.89
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.32
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.32
|0.59
|Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.22
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.22
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
