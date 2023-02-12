English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BAG Films Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.BAG Films shares closed at 4.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.
    BAG Films and Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.517.907.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.517.907.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-0.99-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.500.56
    Depreciation0.570.570.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.236.606.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.211.46
    Other Income0.000.00-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.211.42
    Interest0.920.890.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.320.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.320.59
    Tax0.100.100.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.220.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.220.50
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.03
    Diluted EPS--0.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.03
    Diluted EPS--0.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited