BAG Films Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.51 7.90 7.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.51 7.90 7.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.01 -0.99 -1.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.75 0.50 0.56 Depreciation 0.57 0.57 0.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.23 6.60 6.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 1.21 1.46 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 1.21 1.42 Interest 0.92 0.89 0.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.32 0.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.32 0.59 Tax 0.10 0.10 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.22 0.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.22 0.50 Equity Share Capital 39.57 39.57 39.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.03 Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.03 Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited