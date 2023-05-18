English
    Axtel Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.33 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axtel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.33 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 55.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2023 up 62.77% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 57.17% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

    Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2022.

    Axtel Ind shares closed at 276.40 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.

    Axtel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.3340.3755.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.3340.3755.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.5123.3528.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.70-2.803.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.588.037.52
    Depreciation0.630.610.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.778.165.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.553.038.79
    Other Income2.270.360.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.823.399.09
    Interest0.460.140.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.363.258.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.363.258.94
    Tax3.271.042.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.092.216.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.092.216.81
    Equity Share Capital16.1516.1516.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.861.374.22
    Diluted EPS6.861.374.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.861.374.22
    Diluted EPS6.861.374.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

