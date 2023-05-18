Axtel Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.33 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.33 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 55.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2023 up 62.77% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 57.17% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2022.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 276.40 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.