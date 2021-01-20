AVI Polymers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 193.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in December 2020 up 193.66% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 78.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

AVI Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 4.85 on September 11, 2020 (BSE)