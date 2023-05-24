English
    Avanti Feeds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 855.67 crore, down 17.61% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 855.67 crore in March 2023 down 17.61% from Rs. 1,038.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.05 crore in March 2023 up 10.27% from Rs. 75.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.63 crore in March 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 106.72 crore in March 2022.

    Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2022.

    Avanti Feeds shares closed at 364.40 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -18.51% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations855.67857.611,038.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations855.67857.611,038.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials706.21699.29876.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.95--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.2216.74-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.4432.7026.49
    Depreciation7.455.724.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.5952.0441.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.2050.1890.04
    Other Income18.9820.2511.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.1870.42101.86
    Interest0.130.170.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.0570.26101.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.0570.26101.71
    Tax24.0018.4426.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.0551.8275.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.0551.8275.32
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.103.805.53
    Diluted EPS6.103.805.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.103.805.53
    Diluted EPS6.103.805.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

