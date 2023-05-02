Auto Stampings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore in March 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 203.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.41% from Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2023 up 148.74% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Auto Stampings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 38.02 in March 2022.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 344.45 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.