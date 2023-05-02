English
    Auto Stampings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore in March 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 203.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.41% from Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2023 up 148.74% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    Auto Stampings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 38.02 in March 2022.

    Auto Stampings shares closed at 344.45 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.11193.10203.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.11193.10203.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.34154.04170.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.370.351.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6510.497.99
    Depreciation3.543.583.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6619.9421.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.544.70-0.57
    Other Income0.740.441.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.285.141.31
    Interest3.913.112.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.372.04-1.40
    Exceptional Items----61.73
    P/L Before Tax3.372.0460.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.372.0460.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.372.0460.32
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8615.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.2838.02
    Diluted EPS2.131.2838.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.2838.02
    Diluted EPS2.131.2838.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am