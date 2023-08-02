Auto Stampings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.16 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.16 crore in June 2023 up 4.82% from Rs. 209.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 417.53% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.19 crore in June 2023 up 67.77% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 406.65 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.