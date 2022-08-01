Auto Stampings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.08 crore, up 122.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.08 crore in June 2022 up 122.13% from Rs. 94.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 108.4% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 up 276.84% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 453.35 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.41% returns over the last 6 months and 637.75% over the last 12 months.