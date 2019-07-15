Auto Stampings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 120.34 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.34 crore in June 2019 up 7.92% from Rs. 111.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2019 down 60.93% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2019 down 843.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 45.85 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.81% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.