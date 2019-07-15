Auto Stampings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 120.34 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.34 crore in June 2019 up 7.92% from Rs. 111.51 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2019 down 60.93% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2019 down 843.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.
Auto Stampings shares closed at 45.85 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.81% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.34
|138.98
|111.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.34
|138.98
|111.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.88
|113.02
|86.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.40
|-3.40
|-2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.93
|8.04
|9.82
|Depreciation
|2.85
|2.43
|2.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.51
|20.12
|17.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.22
|-1.23
|-2.22
|Other Income
|0.15
|1.86
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.08
|0.63
|-2.13
|Interest
|4.47
|4.46
|3.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.55
|-3.83
|-5.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.55
|-3.83
|-5.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.55
|-3.83
|-5.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.55
|-3.83
|-5.93
|Equity Share Capital
|15.86
|15.86
|15.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.02
|-2.41
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.02
|-2.41
|-3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.02
|-2.41
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.02
|-2.41
|-3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited