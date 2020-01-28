Auto Stampings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.46 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.46 crore in December 2019 down 17.6% from Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2019 up 152.39% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019 down 252.17% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.59 in December 2018.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 32.85 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -38.60% over the last 12 months.