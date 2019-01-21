Auto Stampings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2018 up 10.03% from Rs. 94.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 up 51.67% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 up 115.06% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2017.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 82.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 59.46% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.