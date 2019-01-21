Auto Stampings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2018 up 10.03% from Rs. 94.25 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 up 51.67% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 up 115.06% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2017.
Auto Stampings shares closed at 82.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 59.46% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.71
|127.48
|94.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.71
|127.48
|94.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.67
|94.87
|76.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.49
|-3.72
|-2.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.86
|9.77
|9.79
|Depreciation
|2.46
|2.44
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.77
|17.21
|16.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|6.90
|-8.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|6.92
|-8.65
|Interest
|4.15
|4.10
|3.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.69
|2.82
|-11.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.69
|2.82
|-11.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.69
|2.82
|-11.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.69
|2.82
|-11.77
|Equity Share Capital
|15.86
|15.86
|15.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|1.78
|-7.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|1.78
|-7.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|1.78
|-7.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|1.78
|-7.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited