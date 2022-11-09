ATV Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.22 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.1% from Rs. 9.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 70.87% from Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2022 up 45% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

ATV Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

ATV Projects shares closed at 10.23 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.