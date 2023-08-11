Aries Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.44 crore, down 5.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.44 crore in June 2023 down 5.6% from Rs. 112.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2023 down 35.77% from Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2023 down 25.82% from Rs. 18.51 crore in June 2022.

Aries Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.83 in June 2022.

Aries Agro shares closed at 170.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.07% over the last 12 months.