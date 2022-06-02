Anupam Finserv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Anupam Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 2.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 237.84% over the last 12 months.